Outstanding performance! Oahu hotel makes list of top movie destinations in US

Turtle Bay Resort has acted as the backdrop in several Hollywood productions, and now it’s receiving a standing ovation for being one of the top movie destinations.

TripAdvisor, the popular travel and tourism site, listed the resort as one of its top 10 U.S. hotels to be featured in a movie.

Visitors may remember Turtle Bay in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and most recently, “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.” Located on Oahu's North Shore, this secluded hotel is known for sweeping oceanfront views and close proximity to famous surf spots.

Other hotels that made it on the list include The Plaza in New York – from “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York” and “The Great Gatsby” – as well as “Caesars Palace” in Las Vegas – known for “The Hangover.”

The Plaza – New York City, New York

“Home Alone 2: Lost in New York”

“The Great Gatsby”

“Eloise at the Plaza”

“Crocodile Dundee”

Beverly Wilshire Beverly Hills (A Four Seasons Hotel) – Beverly Hills, California

“Pretty Woman”

“Clueless”

“Valentine’s Day”

“Sex and the City: The Movie”

Caesars Palace – Las Vegas, Nevada

“The Hangover”

Millennium Biltmore Los Angeles - Los Angeles, California

“Ghostbusters”

"The Italian Job”

“Ocean’s Eleven”

“Chinatown”

“Pretty in Pink”

“Wedding Crashers”

Timberline Lodge – Timberline Lodge, Oregon

“The Shining”

Turtle Bay Resort– Kahuku, Hawaii

“Forgetting Sarah Marshall”

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire”

Atlanta Marriott Marquis – Atlanta, Georgia

"The Hunger Games” franchises, “Catching Fire" and “Mockingjay”

Mountain Lake Lodge – Pembroke, Virginia

“Dirty Dancing”

The Roosevelt Hotel – New York City, New York

“Maid in Manhattan”

“Wall Street”

Fontainebleau Miami Beach – Miami, Florida

“The Bodyguard”

“Goldfinger”

“Scarface”

