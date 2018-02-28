Healthier Hawaii: Colorectal Cancer - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Healthier Hawaii: Colorectal Cancer

By Billy V, Entertainment Reporter
Connect
Image: Hawaii News Now Image: Hawaii News Now
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Timothy Swindoll is a gastroenterologist at Straub Medical Center.

Copyright 2018. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly