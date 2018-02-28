Water restored at Kahului Airport following water main break

Water service has been restored at Kahului Airport on Wednesday after a brief outage, Maui County officials said.

Officials said customers began reporting low pressure and no service at around 6 a.m. Those customers included the airport, along with the Maui Electric Company, Home Depot, the Courtyard Marriott and Walmart.

The DOT alerted the public around 8:10 a.m. that all restaurants and restrooms would be closed as a result of the outage.

Department of Water Supply crews located and isolated the break -- which officials said was likely due to an old pipe -- on the Kanaha side of the airport, and they were able to get water back up and running by 8:30 a.m.

The DOT said all restaurants, restrooms, water fountains and anything else that uses water are fully operational again.

