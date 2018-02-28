Forecast: Blustery trade winds continue to dominate

Good Wednesday morning! The blustery trade winds continue to dominate the forecast.

The gusty trades are associated with a strong area of high pressure that will hold through the upcoming weekend. There is currently a wind advisory for parts of Maui County and Hawaii Island due to the high pressure fan cranking up the winds (15-30 mph, gusts 30 - 50 mph).

We are also tracking typical trade wind showers today that periodically will impact windward and mauka neighborhoods. Thursday into Friday, there may be enhanced showers impacting windward and mauka neighborhoods and at times leeward neighborhoods. You can use our interactive radar on our Weather Now app to track the incoming showers. Overall, these passing showers will continue to focus over windward locations, mainly through the overnight and early morning periods.

Let's talk surf: A large, short-period east swell combined with strengthening east winds over the windward coastal waters will maintain elevated rough surf along east facing shores this week.

Advisory-level surf will build through midweek, but is expected to remain below warning level.

Small northwest swells and small long-period south swells will maintain small background surf along north, west, and south facing shores into the weekend.

Today's highs will range from 78 to 83 degrees across the island chain.

Winds will clock in at 10-25 mph with higher gusts over our passes and channels.

Enjoy this windy Wednesday.

- Jennifer Robbins

This story may be updated.

