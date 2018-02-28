Injured visitor believes Kaneohe homeowner set 'booby trap' to deter hikers

Jonathan McWillie said he knew he was trespassing when he impaled his neck on a wooden box with screws sticking out of it while climbing a fence to get to the Haiku Stairs in Kaneohe.

"It was wet, it had been raining out, and my right foot slipped which brought me down and I just did a direct kind of…not face plant…but a neck plant on the nails," McWillie said.

The Utah visitor was rushed to an emergency room around 2:00 a.m. on Feb. 17 and underwent two hours of surgery to stitch up two inch-deep puncture wounds after falling on a wooden box pierced with screws that was posted above a homeowner's fence on Kuneki Street.

The owner of the property closest to the contraption declined to comment on the incident but said he deals with dozens of trespassing hikers daily despite guards and the threat of a $1,000 citation.

John Long lives near another access route. He put up fences around his property to deter hikers as well.

“He shouldn't have been in the man's yard, or whoever's yard it was. I'm not gonna say it was a trap, but you don't belong there. Don't go in anybody's yard. I wouldn't trespass in someone's yard. I wouldn't want to invade in someone's privacy," Long said.

The so-called “Stairway to Heaven” has been closed since 1987 due to safety concerns. Landowners are working on a plan to re-open the trail with managed access.

Meantime, hikers are still drawn to the area’s stunning views, including McWillie, who is a photographer. He said aid he was willing to pay the fine if he was caught because his trip was based around the hike.

"If I got caught by police and was issued a trespassing violation…I was fully willing to pay that," he said. "Obviously, it wasn't something I was willing to pay with me life."

McWillie said he believes the homemade apparatus does more harm than good and is considering taking legal action.

“If you're putting up nails, booby traps on your fence, it's not gonna deter someone who has flown six hours to get there…drive another 30 minutes. You're already getting up at one in the morning to start this hike. I don't really think there's a deterrent there. All it's going to do is injure many more, or kill someone potentially."

The stairs’ owner, the Board of Water Supply, issued a statement stating, “The Board of Water Supply (BWS) has no comment on this particular incident, as it did not occur on BWS property. The BWS also reminds the public that Haiku Stairs is closed and that there is no legal access to the stairs."

