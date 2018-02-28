5K memorial run on Maui to honor life of young Trucker Dukes

Trucker Dukes, a three-year-old Maui resident who inspired thousands across the state as he battled a form of childhood cancer, died Friday morning, according to a statement on the family's Facebook page.

Thousands of Maui residents – and firefighters from across the country – are expected to attend a ‘celebration of life’ in Kihei on Friday for the late Trucker Dukes, a three-year-old boy who galvanized the Valley Isle community with his bravery before losing his battle with cancer last week.

The legacy of a young boy who died after a battle with cancer lives on.

A memorial run and walk will be held on Maui to honor Trucker Dukes. One year ago, the 3-year-old boy lost his fight against stage 4 neuroblastoma, a rare and aggressive cancer.

The 5K run and 1-mile walk is scheduled for Saturday, March 17 at 8 a.m. on Holomua Road near the Old Maui High School. Participants can register here.

Trucker's mom Shauna loved to take Trucker in his stroller for scenic and healing runs along Holomua Road.

The Dukes Family will be sharing this special path with the entire Maui community to raise funds for others fighting cancer.

“Our goal is to bring the community together to celebrate Trucker and give back to other Maui families who are fighting pediatric cancer. We hope this event speaks to Trucker’s everlasting enthusiasm and love,” says Shauna Dukes.

The entry fee for the 5K is $35. It includes a t-shirt, light refreshments and a small gift. Donations may also be made at the above link.

Hawaii News Now will have special coverage of 1-year memorials for Trucker later this week. Stay tuned on air and online for details.

