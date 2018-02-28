All-star Maui cheer team advances to world championships

Congratulations are in order for a team of history making Cheerleaders from Maui.

The Hawaii All-Stars Cheerleading team qualified for the World Championships of Cheerleading in Orlando Florida.

The group's coach,Kealii Molina, says they're the first senior-level team from Hawaii to qualify for the competition, which carries the prestige equal to the Olympics of cheerleading.

To earn the chance to compete, the team executed a strong performance at the Jamz National Championships in Las Vegas last weekend, impressing the judges and sending them to the next level.

The 15-member team of young men and women are fundraising for the Orlando trip. Click here for more information.

Worlds will be help the last week of April.

