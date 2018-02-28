She's an active volunteer, has a 4.3 GPA and just won a national Military award

A Campbell High School senior has received the Military Child of the Year Award for her innovation.

Shelby Barber of Ewa Beach is developing a device for those who suffer from allergies.

The device is worn on the body and is designed to deliver medication directly to a patient – relatively pain free.

"I want to see this project succeed for the better of human health and everyday lives," Barber said. "Children in elementary schools are my target audience because I want them to feel safe when having to use life-saving equipment."

She was among six other recipients of the award.

She will travel to Washington D.C. in April where she'll receive the award at a gala from senior leaders of each branch of service.

Her idea also earned her an award of excellence from the National Academy of Future Physicians and Medical Scientists, and a special recognition from her church.

In addition to the national recognitions, she maintains a 4.3 GPA, is a member of the National Honor Society, and actively volunteers in her community.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.