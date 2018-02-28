After hours of passionate testimony, lawmakers delay vote on medical aid-in-dying bill

After twenty years of debate on the controversial issue of medical aid-in-dying, a decision on the controversial topic will have to wait yet another day.

Lawmakers delayed a critical decision until noon Wednesday after listening to five hours of testimony from 120 people.

"Passing this assisted suicide bill may mean that if he should become critically ill, I would be expected perhaps even forced to terminate his life," said Ana Togaci who spoke of her son who has special needs.

Lawmakers with the House Health and Human Services and Judiciary committees listened to emotional testimony both for and against the measure -- allowing a terminally ill patient with less than six months to live to obtain a prescription to end their life.

Supporters talked of their loved one's physical pain of dying from cancer and the need for options to end their suffering.

"She was told you are going to die from starvation and dehydration or infection and I cannot imagine what it's like to be told that because I don't know what it feels like," said Lucien Wong who talked about his wife who was terminally ill.

"I am not going to stand in the way of individuals of having the right to make these quality of life decisions," said Rebecca Soon.

But opponents said there's potential for error and abuse.

"I believe many errors have been made in Washington and Oregon. I'm astonished at claims that there have been no mistakes. That alone should arouse suspicion. In medicine there are always errors," said Dr. Thomas Cook.

HB 2739 says the patient must be an adult Hawaii resident, two health care providers must certify they are terminally ill, the patient must be consenting and mentally capable. The bill also makes it illegal to coerce a patient to request the medication or to tamper with a patient's request for the prescription.

Lawmakers said given the bill's importance, they needed more time to consider the concerns and safeguards.

"To just rubber stamp something would be fatal and we knew we needed more time," said State Rep. John Mizuno, Health and Human Services committee chair.

If the measure passes the house, it's likely to also pass the senate which overwhelmingly approved a similar bill last year.

