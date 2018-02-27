Colin Nishida, beloved chef and owner of Side Street Inn, dies at 61

Colin Nishida, the owner of Honolulu's Side Street Inn and Side Street Inn on Da Strip, died Sunday.

He was 61.

Nishida spent 40 years in the restaurant industry and recently won the award for Honolulu Magazine's 2018 Restaurateur of the Year.

He opened the first side Street Inn location in 1992 where the restaurant's gourmet spin on comfort food has attracted diners far and wide.

The Farrington High School graduate had been suffering from diverticulitis, a condition where pouches in the colon become infected, since 2009.

"While we sincerely appreciate the heartfelt condolences we have received, we ask that you respect the privacy of Colin's staff, friends and family during this difficult time," said members of the Side Street Inn family in a statement.

