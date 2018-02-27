Wind advisory posted; local gusts over 50 mph possible

A wind advisory has been posted for much of Maui County and the Big Island as strong high pressure brings gusty trade winds.

The advisory is posted is in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for Maui, Molokai and Kahoolawe. On the Big Island, the advisory covers interior areas through the Humuula Saddle, with the strongest winds on the western end of the saddle, along with windward areas from Laupahoehoe northwards around Upolu Point, and the South Point area.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu said to expect east winds of 20 to 35 miles per hour, with localized gusts over 50 miles per hour.

The strongest winds will be through mountain passes, and over and downwind of higher terrain.

If you're driving, use extra caution as winds this strong can make steering difficult. The strong gusts can also knock down tree branches and cause power outages. Avoid hiking in forested areas due to falling tree limbs.

Winds could remain stronger than normal into the weekend.

