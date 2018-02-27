Palolo man allegedly sold illegal stun guns to undercover officers for $20

Honolulu Police say Brandon Patrick Perreira, 32, was advertising stun guns on his Facebook page, asking $20 for each.

A picture posted shows the boxes lined up with the words 'police' on them. Comments include people asking Perreira to save some for them.

Monday night, undercover HPD officers met Perreira and say he sold four of the devices to Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) officers.

Perreira was arrested and charged with possession of electric guns.

In Hawaii the devices are illegal.

"You can't have them at all," says Deputy Chief John McCarthy, "It's illegal for any person, including a licensed manufacturer or importer, to possess, sell, or hold for sale, you just can't do it. You can't have a stun gun in Hawaii."

The only exception, trained law enforcement officers and military personnel.

The charge of having an electric gun is a misdemeanor, with up to a year in jail if a defendant is found guilty.

Perreira is free after posting the $1,000 bail he has a court hearing next month.

He was also arrested for an outstanding warrant. A search shows he has previous arrests for drug charges and probation violations.

Although restricted in Hawaii electric guns are legal in other states and Honolulu police are trying to determine how Perreira allegedly got them.

Police say buyers should be wary of any device on sale, online.

