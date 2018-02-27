Man seriously injured after accident on ship

A 55-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering work-related injuries on a ship in Kapolei.

The man was operating a loader in the ship's cargo hold on Malakole Street when the loader overturned and ejected the man, causing him to fall 10 to 15 feet.

A Honolulu Fire Department unit arrived to the scene and transferred the man to paramedics in serious condition at 10:56 a.m.

