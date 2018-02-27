National Pancake Day raises funds for children's hospitals

Did you know Tuesday Feb. 27 was National Pancake Day at IHOP?

For diners, that meant free pancakes.

No coupons or purchases necessary, just free pancakes.

The annual National Pancake Day serves as a fundraiser for local children's hospitals.

Nationally, the chain hoped to raise $5 million in donations for local hospitals and health organizations. Donations raised in Hawaii will benefit Hawaii's Children's Miracle Network Hospital, the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women and Children.

IHOP guests were treated to a free short stack of original buttermilk pancakes at the Waikiki and Pearl City IHOP locations.

The free pancake deal went from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

No word yet on how much money was raised from the event.

Today is IHOP® National Pancake Day®. Today we celebrate that every pancake has the right to pancake. So come into IHOP® for a free short stack of pancakes. Rejoice! pic.twitter.com/3BH4XjS63N — IHOP (@IHOP) February 27, 2018

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.