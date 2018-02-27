Sunrise Shape Up: Weightlifting to get lean

Mythbusting: Bulking vs Toning

Lifting weights is often associated with building large bulky muscles which can be achieved under the right circumstances. However in most situations and environments it will elicit the result of toned lean muscle mass ideal for boosting metabolism and burning calories. Below we have highlighted a upper body routine ideal for creating a well rounded defined body shape:

Narrow grip dumbbell press: The following steps will guide you safely through the below routine: Begin by laying on your back with bench positioned in the incline position with the dumbbells resting at chest height. Now press weights upwards staying in line with chest, while keeping your elbows tucked in by your side, Now slowly lower the dumbbells until they are in line with your chest again repeat 10 more times or until you can no longer maintain correct technique.

Bent over dumbbell row: Using a flat bench place the right leg on top of the bench, bend your torso forward from the waist and until your torso is parallel to the floor, place your right hand on the bench for support. keep your lower back straight with the palm of the hand facing your torso. This will be your starting position. Pull the dumbbell straight up to the side of your chest, keeping your upper arm close to your side and torso stationary. Breathe out as you perform this step. Repeat 10 more times or until you can no longer maintain correct technique.

Lateral raises: Stand with your feet hip width apart and hold the weights by your side with palms facing inward. Draw abs in and raise arms out and up toward shoulder height while maintaining a straight line from your shoulders to your wrist. Return your hands back down to your side and repeat 10 more times or until you can no longer maintain correct technique.

Bicep curls: Stand with back straight with a dumbbell in each hand held at arm's length. Your elbows should stay close to your torso and the palms of your hand should be facing inward. While holding the upper body stationary, curl the right weight as you rotate the palm of the hands until weight reaches shoulder height repeat same action on left side and alternate action 10 more times or until you can no longer maintain correct technique.

This sequence can be performed in a circuit moving from one exercise to another without rest or within the system of sets and reps. We would recommend 10 reps per exercise and either three rounds of circuits or 3 sets or 10 reps.

