Ex-police major wants separate trial in corruption case

HONOLULU (AP) - A retired Honolulu police major wants to be tried separately in a corruption case involving the department's former chief.

Gordon Shiraishi is included in an indictment against former chief Louis Kealoha, his deputy prosecutor wife Katherine Kealoha and other police officers

The indictment accuses the former and current police officers of helping the Kealohas frame a man. Katherine Kealoha is also accused of bilking money from relatives, banks and two children whose trust she controlled.

Shiraishi's motion says he's only charged with one count of obstruction for allegedly lying to a grand jury about the reported theft of the Kealohas' home mailbox.

Defense attorney Lars Isaacson said Tuesday his client shouldn't have been lumped into the indictment against the Kealohas.

The defendants in the case have pleaded not guilty.

