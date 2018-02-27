Kapolei group wows crowds at national festival with 'Moana' medley

A group of talented keiki from the Performing Arts Center of Kapolei sure made an impression on the national stage over the weekend.

The PAC Kids, comprised of kids ranging in age from 7 to 17, put on a stunning medley from Disney’s “Moana” at the National Performing Arts Festival at Walt Disney World.

One of the parents, Shanel Nishimura, said the group scored a “superior” rating at the event and even earned a standing ovation from the crowd.

Since the video was posted, it has been seen more than 16,000 times.

This is the second time the group has competed in the event. Last year, the PAC Kids performed an arrangement from Disney’s “The Lion King.”

