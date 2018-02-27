Dress up as your favorite super hero in this year's Walk for Wis - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

This year's theme is super hero... so make sure you dress as your favorite super hero.

Dress up as your favorite super hero in this year's Walk for Wishes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

At 8:30 a.m. on March 4, the 2nd Annual Walk-For-Wishes presented by Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach will take place in Waikiki. Last year, Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach raised $50,000 to Make-A-Wish Hawaii from the first walk. Individual tickets and sponsors are being sought for the four-mile Walk, which starts and ends at Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach, as well as evening entertainment from 6-9 p.m. on March 3, and a Bunch & Poolside Party following the Walk on March 4.

For more information, call Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach at 237-1234 or visit http://www.hyattcentricwaikikibeach.com.

