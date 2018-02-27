Dress up as your favorite super hero in this year's Walk for Wishes

This year's theme is super hero... so make sure you dress as your favorite super hero.

At 8:30 a.m. on March 4, the 2nd Annual Walk-For-Wishes presented by Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach will take place in Waikiki. Last year, Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach raised $50,000 to Make-A-Wish Hawaii from the first walk. Individual tickets and sponsors are being sought for the four-mile Walk, which starts and ends at Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach, as well as evening entertainment from 6-9 p.m. on March 3, and a Bunch & Poolside Party following the Walk on March 4.

For more information, call Hyatt Centric Waikiki Beach at 237-1234 or visit http://www.hyattcentricwaikikibeach.com.

