Business Report: The best states for retirement

MoneyRates.com ranks the states on five factors – healthy environment – personal security – local economic – weather – and popularity with seniors.
1. Iowa – Best average ranking. No top 10 finishes. Pollen.
2. Hawaii – Best longevity. Highest cost of living. Feral cats.
3. Arizona – Most clear weather. Bottom 10 property crime. Wile E. Coyote.
4. Florida – Most retirees. Fifth worst crime. Alligators.
5. Maine – Second-most retirees. Second-lowest crime. Black flies.
The five worst states for retirement are Alaska, Nevada, Louisiana, Washington state and Illinois, mostly because of cost of living and crime rates.
