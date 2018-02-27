Business Report: The best states for retirement

MoneyRates.com ranks the states on five factors – healthy environment – personal security – local economic – weather – and popularity with seniors.

1. Iowa – Best average ranking. No top 10 finishes. Pollen.

2. Hawaii – Best longevity. Highest cost of living. Feral cats.

3. Arizona – Most clear weather. Bottom 10 property crime. Wile E. Coyote.

4. Florida – Most retirees. Fifth worst crime. Alligators.

5. Maine – Second-most retirees. Second-lowest crime. Black flies.

The five worst states for retirement are Alaska, Nevada, Louisiana, Washington state and Illinois, mostly because of cost of living and crime rates.

