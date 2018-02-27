Public forum to address emergency preparedness in wake of missile alert mistake

Here's a look at some of the most frequently asked questions about Hawaii's false ballistic missile alert.

FACT CHECK: Here's everything we know about the false missile alert

A forum will be held on Tuesday night to address emergency preparedness following the false missile alert in January.

The public will hear from Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and state Department of Education officials about how they’re ensuring preparedness in the event of a real missile alert.

Hawaii Sens. Michelle Kidani and Donovan Dela Cruz, who are sponsoring the event, will also discuss their proposed legislative remedies to improve the warning system.

"While it is hard to admit that anything good came out of the false alarm, the incident brought home most vividly that there are things we can do to prepare for these kinds of events,” Sen. Kidani said, in a statement. “Now that alert system deficiencies have been identified and are being remedied, our forum this month will be an opportunity for residents to focus on emergency preparedness."

The forum will take place at the Mililani Middle School cafeteria at 7 p.m.

