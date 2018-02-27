Police arrest 26-year-old woman in Honolulu bank robbery

Honolulu police arrested a 26-year-old woman on Monday in connection with a bank robbery.

According to police reports, it happened around 1 p.m.

Police said Ava Anderson handed the bank teller a note demanding money. The teller then put money in a bag and gave it to Anderson.

She then fled on foot but was later located.

Police arrested Anderson about 30 minutes later near Young and Keeaumoku streets. She was booked for second-degree robbery.

The HPD criminal investigation division could not disclose which bank it happened at.

