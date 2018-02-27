Forecast: Hold onto those hats! Stronger trade winds are taking over!

Good Tuesday morning. Our high pressure fan is back up and running and it will dominate our forecast throughout the week.

Gusty trades associated with this strong area of high pressure will hold through the upcoming weekend. Cloudy skies will likely remain in place across the western end of the state through midweek, due to an upper disturbance positioned to the west (it is the same disturbance that brought more showers last weekend to Kauai and Oahu). The atmosphere is becoming drier compared to last weekend. Showers will continue to focus over windward locations, mainly through the overnight and early morning periods.

Despite the drying trend, gusty trades along with a sufficient amount of low-level moisture will support showers each day, mainly over windward and mauka locations. A few showers will manage to spill over to leeward areas periodically. Cloudy skies, mainly in the form of high clouds, will be possible over the western end of the state through at least midweek as the upper trough remains positioned west of the state. These clouds will provide a nice canvas for sunsets and sunrises.

Today's sunrise: 6:53 a.m. and sunset: 6:35 p.m.

Afternoon highs will range from the upper 70s to the low 80s.

There is a Wind Advisory up for parts of Molokai, Maui, Kahoolawe, and Hawaii Island:

WINDS: East 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts to 55 mph. Winds will be strongest where the winds blow over ridges and downslope.

TIMING: Through Wednesday afternoon.

IMPACTS: Winds this strong can make steering difficult. The strong winds can knock down tree branches and cause power outages. The strong winds can forcefully slam doors.

There is a Small Craft Advisory for all coastal waters across Hawaii Nei:

Winds and Seas: East winds 20 to 30 kt with higher gusts. Seas 10 to 14 feet.

Let's talk surf: A large, short-period east swell combined with strengthening east winds over the windward coastal waters will maintain elevated rough surf along east facing shores this week. Advisory level surf will build through midweek, but is expected to remain below warning level. Small northwest swells and small long-period south swells will maintain small background surf along north, west, and south facing shores into the weekend.

Have an awesome Tuesday. Enjoy the trade winds and less muggy air mass.

- Jennifer Robbins

