Thirty Meter Telescope manufacturing continues amid delays

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - Manufacturing of key components for the Thirty Meter Telescope has continued around the world, despite the telescope's location being up in the air.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Sunday that Gary Sanders, project manager, said heavy construction is on hold but all other manufacturing is ongoing.

The telescope's board of director - with members from five different countries involved in the project - is expected to decide in April whether to stay in Hawaii or move to Spain's Canary Islands.

The nonprofit organization based in California says Maunakea remains the preferred location for its cutting-edge telescope, though several years of delays from protests and legal challenges have made its future here uncertain.

Appeals of its sublease and land use permit are being heard by the state Supreme Court.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.