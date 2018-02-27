Maui teacher placed on leave after showing sex video in class

A Maui teacher has been placed on leave after he allegedly showed an animated sex video in class.

Now, some parents are calling for the chemistry teacher at King Kekaulike High School to be fired.

"I just think this teacher was way out of line. I'm just hoping he doesn't come back," said one father, who asked not to be identified.

"Teachers are grossly underpaid, especially for the job they have to do because they take a major part in molding our children's minds and teaching them to become young adults," he said.

Hawaii News Now is not naming the teacher at this point in the investigation.

The principal at the high school did not return HNN's phone calls, but parents said he did apologize to the class.

State Rep. Bob McDermott, who has advocated to keep what he calls “inappropriate curriculum” out of classrooms, agrees the teacher should be reprimanded.

"If it was done in a context of a sex ed course it would be OK. But he's not teaching that. So he did screw up and he needs to be punished," said McDermott.

The video is an animation and appears it to be an ad for safe sex.

Parents said the video was shown to a junior class on Feb. 14 with no apparent explanation.

"That is not something you show students. It's almost like cartoon porn, the way the drawings were and stuff. I got really upset," the father said.

McDermott said, "If this was shown in the context of a sex ed course that parents gave their permission and willingly enrolled their children, it's OK because there is some redeeming educational value, not much, I saw the video, but there's a little bit."

The Department of Education said it was unable to confirm any other details.

