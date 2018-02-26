LISTEN: Dr. Emmett Aluli, on PKO's role in Kaho'olawe's restoration

Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power."More >>
Jonathan McWillie said he knew he was trespassing when he impaled his neck on a box of screws while climbing a fence to get to the Haiku Stairs in Kaneohe.More >>
A Hawaii state senator is blocking a bill that would increase Hawaii's minimum wage after a series of pay hikes that was enacted in 2014 came to an end this year.More >>
The stun guns were selling for $20 each.More >>
After twenty years of debate on the controversial issue of medical aid in dying -- still no decision on the measure. Lawmakers delayed a critical decision until noon Wednesday after listening to five hours of testimony from 120 people. "Passing this assisted suicide bill may mean that if he should become critically ill, I would be expected perhaps even forced to terminate his life," said Ana Togaci who spoke of her son who has special needs. Lawmakers with the House Health...More >>
