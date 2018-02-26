LISTEN: Dr. Emmett Aluli, on PKO's role in Kaho'olawe's restoration

Reclaiming Kaho'olawe: Dr. Emmett Aluli discusses the role of the Protect Kaho'olawe Ohana in fighting to get the island back from the control of the U.S. military, as well as what they're doing now to try and restore it to full health.

