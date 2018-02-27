Capone’s SMASH 6 VIP Giveaway

Get ready for a big night of laughs in the first Latino comedy show to hit Honolulu in Capone's Comedy Smash 6! Featuring comedy legend Paul Rodrigues, "Last Comic Standing" winner Felipe Esparza and Latin Diva's Sara Contreras. Enter for a chance to WIN a VIP Package to the show that includes: (2) tickets in the first 5 rows, a pair of souvenir lanyards for access to the VIP bar that includes free appetizers provided by Dave and Busters, a gift certificate to Capones Ultimate Detail & Autobody shop, and a gift certificate to Dave n Busters to Play, Eat or Drink!