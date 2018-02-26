Power restored to thousands across parts of Urban Honolulu

Power has been resoted to thousands of customers across in the Makiki and Punchbowl areas who were reported to be without power earlier Monday, according to a Hawaiian Electric Company spokesperson.

The outage, which the spokesperson said affected 4,128 customers, extended to Nuuanu and Pauoa and included parts of Ward Avenue.

The outrage was caused by a tree trimmer who dropped a branch on a power line, the company said. Customers were switched onto another circuit.

1230p Makiki/Punchbowl update: All customers restored. #OahuOutage due to a tree branch on the line. To report an outage, please call 1-855-304-1212 or go to https://t.co/d0g835DXJl. Mahalo. — Hawaiian Electric (@HwnElectric) February 26, 2018

