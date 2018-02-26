Power restored to thousands across parts of Urban Honolulu - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Power restored to thousands across parts of Urban Honolulu

(Image: Hawaii News Now/File) (Image: Hawaii News Now/File)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Power has been resoted to thousands of customers across in the Makiki and Punchbowl areas who were reported to be without power earlier Monday, according to a Hawaiian Electric Company spokesperson. 

The outage, which the spokesperson said affected 4,128 customers, extended to Nuuanu and Pauoa and included parts of Ward Avenue.

The outrage was caused by a tree trimmer who dropped a branch on a power line, the company said. Customers were switched onto another circuit.  

This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly