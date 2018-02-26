For decades, they've been belting out sweet tunes to anyone who wants to listen

On most days, Chinatown's Maunakea Marketplace is bustling with shoppers trying to find a great deal on anything from novelty knickknacks to fresh fish.

But recently some new tenants at the marketplace are turning heads for a different reason: Their sweet serenades.

Next time you’re walking down Hotel Street at lunchtime, take a moment and listen for them.

If you’re lucky, you’ll hear the voice of Calvin Santos sneaking through the open air entrance of the market.

Santos and his buddies have been playing together for decades.

They started preforming at the marketplace more and more over the past couple years. Before that, they were at Ala Moana Center.

“We were at Ala Moana Sears before they broke it down, we'd been there over 20 years," he said.

"Then we moved over to WalMart, we'd been there five years, then WalMart took away are tables. Now we're here."

"Here" is a group of concrete tables at the marketplace where you can catch one of the group's free concerts.

Santos jokingly refers to the musicians as “The No Names."

The band doesn't have any set times for their jams, but often they are at the courtyard several days a week in the early afternoon.

On one recent Friday, the band was playing the 1950s hit, "Earth Angel."

A little crowd gathered around them.

“I've been coming for a year every week. It's a really wonderful thing," said one fan.

If you miss their show, you can still catch some of the band members teaching ukulele lessons at Maunakea Marketplace's Chinatown Museum.

