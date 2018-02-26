Woman critically injured after being struck by SUV in Kalihi

A pedestrian was critically injured Monday morning after she was struck by a vehicle in Kalihi, Honolulu police said.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Dillingham Boulevard.

Police said a SUV was heading mauka-bound on Kalihi Street and was making a left turn onto Dillingham Boulevard before hitting the 57-year-old pedestrian.

The woman, who was in a marked crosswalk, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police arrested the driver, 58-year-old Felix Tolentino, on suspicion of first-degree negligent injury and driving without a license.

Police said it does not appear that speed, drugs or alcohol are factors.

All westbound lanes of Dillingham Boulevard were shut down temporarily, but they have since been reopened.

This story will be updated.

