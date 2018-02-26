Are the longest lines at Eat The Street worth the wait? (Spoiler: Yes!)

Is it the smell of freshly baked bread, the sizzle of seared gyoza dumplings, or the uniqueness of a hooked shaped specialty ice cream cone?

Something always seems to have hungry crowds gathering dozens deep at Eat The Street Hawaii in Kakaako.

And that got us wondering: Are those long lines worth the wait?

Loosen your belt (and maybe skip lunch) as we set out on this ono quest.

Hawaiian Honey Cones

Wait: The line was the longest, but moves quickest.

Cost: One cone for $7 or two cones for $13.

Claim to fame: Unlike your ordinary ice cream cones, Hawaiian Honey Cones are made of 100 percent organic corn cane. Produced in Hawaii, the company claims it is the healthiest alternative when compared to traditional sugar-based cones. They are gluten-free and contain no high fructose corn syrup.

Mega-Load Burgers

Wait: About 10 minutes, depending on what they ordered and how long it takes you to decide (there's a lot of options).

Cost: $10 - $18

Claim to fame: Mega-Load's most popular item is the Mega-Pineapple Bowls. It's fried rice with garlic shrimp, pulled pork, or BBQ chicken, served in a pineapple shell, and topped with an egg.

Brazilian Hot Cheese Bites by Nosh

Wait: When we visited the wait was less than five minutes, but at past events there's been a much longer line.

Cost: Two rolls for $5 or seven mini rolls for $8

Claim to fame: Nosh's Pao de queijo is the star of the show. Pronounced pown-deh-kay-zho, these cheese bites are made with tapioca flour and are gluten-free. The mix of parmesan cheese and the specialty flour creates a fluffy warm inside with a baked crispy outside.

Gyozilla

Wait: They serve up 60 dumplings every five minutes. The line can get backed up, but it's worth the wait.

Cost: $6.50 for six pieces or $11 for a dozen

Claim to fame: These foodies say they pride themselves on making the freshest, tastiest gyoza with no gimmicks. The owner says the dumpling are made no more than 24 hours prior to any event.

Eat The Street Hawaii

Eat The Street Hawaii is Honolulu’s monthly food truck rally. It features more than 40 of Hawaii’s favorite food trucks and street vendors.

The event takes place on the last Friday of every month in Kakaako at 555 South Street (right behind Restaurant Row) from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

