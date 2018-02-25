Rainbow Wahine fall to LBSU in overtime thriller, 85-80

Despite Sarah Toeaina’s 24-point outburst, the Rainbow Wahine basketball team fell short against Long Beach State Saturday, losing an overtime thriller 85-80.

The Wahine (11-16, 4-10 BWC) have split their last four games by going 2-2 and have two games remaining on the regular season schedule. The 49ers (6-22, 4-10 Big West) were a tough challenge for the ‘Bows, who started off strong in this game.

Toeaina racked up a double-double with 24 points and 11 rebounds while Lahni Salanoa picked up her first double-double of the season with 16 points and a career-high 11 boards.

Even though Hawaii lost, the team will have their heads held high after picking up one win on their two-game road trip this weekend and will return home to Honolulu to take on UC Santa Barbara next Thursday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. HT at the Stan Sheriff Center.

