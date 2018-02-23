Man who admitted to 'Wonder Blunder' concert scam wants to take plea back

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) - A North Carolina man who admitted to defrauding the University of Hawaii of $200,000 by lying about being able to produce a Stevie Wonder fundraiser concert now wants to take back his guilty plea.

Marc Hubbard is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday. But he filed a sealed motion to withdraw his plea on Wednesday.

He pleaded guilty in 2016 to wire fraud, saying he lied about his ability to secure Wonder for a concert.

In 2012, the university paid a $200,000 deposit, began selling tickets and then learned neither Wonder nor his representatives had authorized a show.

Thousands of tickets were refunded, causing the school embarrassment and prompting investigations.

Defense attorney William Harrison says it's unlikely the judge will proceed with sentencing him Thursday now that he wants to withdraw his plea.

