Man rescued from Honolulu dumpster — and residents are unfazed

A man was rescued from a dumpster in Downtown Honolulu early Thursday.

It's a sight residents say is not unusual in the area.

Fire and medical crews responded to the incident on Nuuanu Avenue just after 6 a.m. Residents tried to help the man out, but he was too heavy.

"It's not the first time we've seen people in the rubbish can delusional on substances and stuff," Nuuanu resident Alan Costa said.

Residents say the man frequents the Downtown Honolulu area.

No injuries were reported. It is unknown how or why the man got into the dumpster.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.