Iolani Palace seeks Hawaiian history enthusiasts for tour guide program

Iolani Palace will begin a new training program for docents, or tour guides, late next month.

The seven-week course, which starts on January 29, will help participants learn what to teach visitors about the history and cultural significance of the palace and members of the Hawaiian monarchy.

Classes will meet Mondays, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the Old Archives Building on the palace grounds. The course has a $40 fee, which includes a training manual, lectures, field trips, and other required materials.

In addition to completing the program, docent trainees must serve 40 hours assisting a current docent to become certified.

Because of a high number of international visitors, Iolani Palace is in particular need of bilingual docents, especially those who speak Japanese, Mandarin, and Korean.

For more information on the course and how to apply, contact Docent Educator Zita Cup Choy at educator@iolanipalace.org or (808) 522-0822 ext. 141.

