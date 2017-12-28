Rainbow Warriors focused on final non-conference game against Howard

The Rainbow Warrior basketball team have their sights set on finishing their non-conference schedule on a high note against Howard this Friday at the Stan Sheriff Center.

Last week, the ‘Bows finished in sixth place in the Diamond Head Classic, with their only win coming against Davidson.

Head coach Eran Ganot’s squad is looking to refocus and comeback from last weekend’s disappointing losses.

“They’ve been prepared for us for a week, we were playing in the Diamond Head, so we have to shift gears,” Ganot said. “I think we’ve managed our guys well in terms of being fresh going into this and we’ve got to have a good two days of practice to finish our non-conference slate on a high-note.”

This will mark the second time in the last three seasons that Hawaii (8-4) and Howard (3-12) have met. The last time the two teams played, the Warriors came out on top, 94-59.

“(We’re) really excited to just be back on the court and just try to tune up some things before conference play and just continue to get better and just work on the things we need to work on.” said guard Drew Buggs.

The Warriors will have their hands full with Howard’s leading scorers, true freshman RJ Cole and sophomore Charles Williams.

“They have some of the better scorers we've seen, and we've seen some really good scorers,” Ganot said. “We’re talking about a freshman averaging 21 points and 6 assists a game, it’s unbelievable and then their second leading scorer is averaging 19 a game so they’ve had some games where they combined for 50, even close to 60 points.”

The ‘Bows will need to put all phases of the game together to get a win before Big West play begins.

“First and foremost, it starts with defense, you know working on just tuning up the little details individually and as a team and then of course just continue to work on our offensive chemistry,” Buggs said.

The showdown between the Warriors and the Bison is set for tomorrow night at the Stan Sheriff Center. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. H.T.

