Kid goes crazy on Christmas after opening Tua Tagovailoa's autograph

His caption on Twitter was simple yet profound: "Always a blessing to be a blessing."

Early Wednesday afternoon, former Saint Louis Crusader and current Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa posted a video to his Twitter account of a school-aged boy opening what turned out to be a very special delivery from Santa Claus.

At the start of the video, which appears to have been taken on Christmas morning, a woman can be heard asking the boy – later identified as Ethan – what is in the bag.

Ethan appears stunned as he pulls a picture frame from the wrapping.

"It says, 'To Ethan,'" the boy reveals, turning a photograph of him and the former Hawaii state champion quarterback toward the camera. "And Tua Tagovailoa signed it!"

Others in the room appear exasperated.

"What!? Are you serious!? Santa must know people, dude!"

Near the end of the video, Ethan states matter-of-factly that he'll 'definitely' be hanging the picture in his room, just moments after the most adorable moment of the entire video.

"This is the best day of my life," Ethan says.

