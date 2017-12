Ringing in the new year with firecrackers? Check out these safety tips

The Hawaiian Electric, Maui Electric, and Hawaii Electric Light Companies are offering fireworks safety tips to help residents ring in the new year safely:

Carefully set up and use fireworks in an area clear of power lines.

Do not attach fireworks to utility poles.

Keep a 10-foot clearance from power lines while stringing fireworks.

If something becomes tangled in a power line, do not try to free it. Call your island's trouble line: Oahu: 1-855-304-1212 Maui: 808-871-7777 Lanai and Molokai: 1-877-871-8461 Hawaii Island: 808-969-6666



