Rep. Hanabusa says she'll be 'a more effective governor' if elected

If elected, U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa believes she will be a more effective governor than incumbent Gov. David Ige, she said in an interview on Hawaii News Now Sunrise.

“It’s about getting things for Hawaii, and unless you understand the process it takes, you're not going to be effective in Hawaii,” Hanabusa said.

When Ige was elected in 2014, he unseated then-Gov. Neil Abercrombie.

“People did not like what Neil was saying or what Neil was doing, so they said ‘anyone but him,’ so to speak, and they elected Gov. Ige."

But as his four-year term comes to an end, Hanabusa said she does not believe Ige has accomplished much during his tenure.

This is where she feels like she can make a difference.

Hanabusa, who took Rep. Mark Takai’s seat in Congress after he died in 2016, also served in the House of Representatives from 2011 to 2015. Her experience in Washington and working with senior members of Hawaii's Congressional delegation like Sens. Dan Inouye and Dan Akaka set her apart from her opponent. And, on top of that, she has experience working with all three branches of government, she says.

“You have to be able to effectively move in that direction, because without that, the state doesn't function.”

In the interview, Hanabusa also touched on a few other topics in Washington, including how the recent tax plan will affect Hawaii taxpayers and the biggest agenda item for Democrats in 2018.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.