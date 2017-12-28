Henry Kapono to perform at Waikiki New Year's Eve dinner - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Henry Kapono to perform at Waikiki New Year's Eve dinner

Hilton Hawaiian Village has a New Year’s Eve dinner on the great lawn. And Henry Kapono will be performing there!

Here are the details:

  • Hilton Hawaiian Village
  • Sunday, 7:00 - 11:00 p.m.
  • Great Lawn
  • For more information and prices, call (808) 947-7955 

