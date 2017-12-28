Hawaii keiki shine in Bank for Education competition - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Hawaii keiki shine in Bank for Education competition

Mililani Waena Elementary students Ainsley Coullahan and Camryn Kunihisa won first place in the Bank for Education KeikiCo Business Plan Competition.

They visited Sunrise with Cynthia Hermosura from American Savings Bank, which sponsored the event.

Learn more about the KeikiCo Competition in this Sunrise interview.

