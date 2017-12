Iolani Palace offering moonlight tours to celebrate Queen Kapiolani's birthday

The historic Iolani Palace will be all aglow this weekend to celebrate Queen Kapiolani’s birthday.

In a rare opportunity, the public is invited to visit the palace in the evening on Friday and Saturday.

Just like court celebrations during the Hawaiian monarchy, there will be performances and other forms of entertainment within the palace.

The moonlight tours will be from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Queen Kapiolani was born Dec. 31, 1834.

