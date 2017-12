Hawaii's fifth-largest bank announces employee bonuses

HONOLULU (AP) - Hawaii's fifth-largest bank has joined the other four in announcing plans to give most employees a bonus and increase its minimum wage.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the Territorial Savings Bank on Wednesday announced that employees would receive a $1,000 bonus, excluding the 36 employees in upper management.

Officials say the new bonus is in addition to the bank's annual $250 bonus that the same employees received earlier this month. The bank says it will also raise minimum wage to $15 per hour starting on Monday.

First Hawaiian Bank, Bank of Hawaii, American Savings Bank and Central Pacific Bank have all previously announced they would give employee bonuses of at least $1,000 and raise minimum wages to at least $15 per hour.

