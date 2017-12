HPD investigates violent mugging case in Waikiki amid rash of crime

Police arrived on scene in Waikiki to investigate a violent mugging case early Wednesday (Image: Hawaii News Now)

Honolulu police are still looking for suspects in a violent mugging case in Waikiki early Wednesday.

It happened around 1:50 a.m.

Sources told Hawaii News Now that the victim was in an alley behind Kelley O’Neil’s on Lewers Street when he was punched in the face.

Two to three suspects went through the victim’s pockets and took his phone, wallet, credit cards and IDs. Then they fled.

The incident happened in the same area where a rash of other violent crimes occurred, prompting calls for an increased police presence in Waikiki.

Anyone with further information about this case is asked to call authorities.

