Forecast: We're trending toward trade wind weather again!

That approaching cold front that we have been tracking the last few days has slowed way down. It's still working its way across Kauai and heading toward Oahu. Light northerly winds have developed in advance of the weakening front and should spread across much of the state in the next 24 hours.

Skies today will be mostly sunny with a few clouds and showers.

High in Honolulu 80 degrees.

By late Thursday the north winds will shift to east-northeast trades and stay with us for the rest of the year. There will be a few showers, but a fairly dry pattern is forecast through Sunday. It may be a little wetter Sunday night (New Year's Eve) and Monday, but nothing serious.

Surf is smaller today with no significant swells in the next few days. A small west-northwest swell is due late Friday. South side surf will be slightly elevated into the weekend. The next large winter swell is possible next Tuesday.

Waves today will be 6-8 feet north, 3-5 feet east, 2-4 feet west and south.

Wind Advisory for the highest elevations on the Island of Hawaii. Winds will be 40-50 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

- Dan Cooke

