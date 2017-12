Lanikai parking restrictions to be in place for New Year's holiday weekend

By Kimi Andrew

HNN Intern

Parking will be restricted on all Lanikai streets and shoulders over the New Year's holiday weekend.

The city is restricting parking as it has during previous holiday weekends to ensure public safety in the area.

The parking limitations Saturday through Monday will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

Along with parking constraints, the city will put a “No Left Turn” sign at the intersection of South Kalaheo Avenue and Kailua Road near Kalapawai Market.

Those hoping to visit Lanikai beach or the Lanikai Pillboxes hike this New Year’s weekend are advised to walk, bike, take TheBus Route 70, or get dropped off at Lanikai.

