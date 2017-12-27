Former head of Hawaii schools headed to HMSA

Former schools Superintendent Kathryn Matayoshi is headed to Hawaii's largest health insurer.

HMSA announced Matayoshi has been brought on board as the senior vice president of account relationship management.

In the role, she'll lead the company's Account Management and Sales team.

Matayoshi left the DOE in June, after her contract wasn't renewed. The governor said he wanted a "new direction" for the department.

She was in the role since 2010, and helped push forward key gains in academic achievement.

Matayoshi, a lawyer by training, has also served as executive director of the Hawaii Business Roundtable and chief of staff at the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, and leading the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.

