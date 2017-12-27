Prosecutors: Hospital employee stole diabetic test strips for black market resale

A former employee at Waianae's largest medical facility has been indicted for the alleged theft of thosands of boxes of diabetic test strips that were later sold on the black market.

Over the course of roughly 14 months, according to Honolulu prosecutors, 47-year-old Stacie-Lynn Pihana – who worked in the pharmacy at the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center – ordered and then intercepted more than 2,000 cases of the test strips before destroying all corresponding paperwork and taking them from the facility.

Authorities say losses to the hospital totaled more than $695,000. An indictment released Wednesday alleges that Pihana began stealing the medical supplies from the hospital in July of 2016 and then selling them to a local source.

Prosecutor say the local source then transported the boxes of test strips to Las Vegas for resale.

"There's a definite demand on the black market for diabetic test strips," said Chris Van Marter, deputy city prosecutor. "They can be very expensive, and they're a necessary product for people dealing with the challenges of diabetes. So people are looking for ways to find them at cheaper prices."

The consumer re-sale of legally-acquired diabetic test strips is itself a growing industry; many websites offer cash for unused, unopened boxes of the strips, which measure blood-sugar levels, before turning around and selling them for a profit.

In a statement, city prosecutor Keith Kaneshiro warned against the practice of buying the strips on the black market.

“Diabetic test strips are very sensitive to temperature variation, and can render inaccurate results if not properly stored," Kaneshiro said. “Diabetics should only buy test strips from a legitimate, qualified pharmacist."

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.