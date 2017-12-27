Honolulu got a month's worth of rain in a day - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Honolulu got a month's worth of rain in a day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Honolulu got 2.7 inches of rain on Tuesday.

That might not sound like a lot, but for Honolulu it's record-breaking.

In fact, it shatters the previous record — 2.09 inches — set in 1992.

It's also as much rain as Honolulu typically sees all month in December.

Honolulu wasn't the only spot that saw dramatic rain totals during Tuesday's drenching showers, which flooded roads and spurred two sewage spills.

Palolo saw 4 inches of rain in the 24-hour period that ended at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

More than 3 inches fell in Ewa Beach over the same period, and Nuuanu got more than 5 inches of rain.

