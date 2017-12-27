Honolulu got a month's worth of rain in a day

Unstable weather is bringing on the threat of heavy rains and thunderstorms for the islands, particularly the western half.

Nearly 10,000 gallons of untreated sewage spilled into Oahu waterways Tuesday amid heavy rains.

Honolulu got 2.7 inches of rain on Tuesday.

That might not sound like a lot, but for Honolulu it's record-breaking.

In fact, it shatters the previous record — 2.09 inches — set in 1992.

It's also as much rain as Honolulu typically sees all month in December.

Honolulu wasn't the only spot that saw dramatic rain totals during Tuesday's drenching showers, which flooded roads and spurred two sewage spills.

Palolo saw 4 inches of rain in the 24-hour period that ended at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

More than 3 inches fell in Ewa Beach over the same period, and Nuuanu got more than 5 inches of rain.

