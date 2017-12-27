Hawaii linebackers coach Sean Duggan won't return to coaching staff

Rainbow Warrior football linebackers coach Sean Duggan will not return to head coach Nick Rolovich’s coaching staff.
Duggan's departure was confirmed by Hawaii News Now Wednesday afternoon. Duggan was a linebacker at Boston College and a graduate assistant for the Eagles back in 2015 before joining the Warriors.
Hawaii has already seen three assistants leave the team recently, including former offensive line coach Chris Naeole, former defensive coordinator Legi Suiaunoa and receivers coach Kefense Hynson.
Duggan played for and then coached under former Hawaii defensive coordinator Kevin Lempa during his tenure at Boston College. Lempa left Hawaii for the University of Michigan after one season in Manoa.
Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.