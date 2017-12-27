Hawaii linebackers coach Sean Duggan won't return to coaching staff

Rainbow Warrior linebackers coach Sean Duggan will not return to coaching staff

Rainbow Warrior football linebackers coach Sean Duggan will not return to head coach Nick Rolovich’s coaching staff.

Duggan's departure was confirmed by Hawaii News Now Wednesday afternoon. Duggan was a linebacker at Boston College and a graduate assistant for the Eagles back in 2015 before joining the Warriors.

Hawaii has already seen three assistants leave the team recently, including former offensive line coach Chris Naeole, former defensive coordinator Legi Suiaunoa and receivers coach Kefense Hynson.

Duggan played for and then coached under former Hawaii defensive coordinator Kevin Lempa during his tenure at Boston College. Lempa left Hawaii for the University of Michigan after one season in Manoa.

