Oahu grapples with 3 large sewage spills over 2 days

Headed into the water? You might want to hold off.

Heavy rains Tuesday have spurred a Brown Water Advisory as runoff pours into the sea.

And over the last two days, three large spills have sent thousands of gallons of untreated sewage into Oahu waterways.

On Wednesday, the city said debris blocked a sewage pipe, causing an estimated 7,200 gallons of raw wastewater to spill out of a manhole.

The spill was reported about 11:30 a.m., and about 1,000 gallons was recovered.

The rest went into a storm drain that discharges into Honolulu Harbor.

Two other sewage spills happened Tuesday, as Oahu was hit with heavy rains.

The first spill happened about 6:20 p.m. in Kalihi, when about 6,800 gallons of untreated wastewater flowed from a manhole into storm drains on North School Street that lead to Kapalama Canal.

The second spill happened about 7:30 p.m. in Kailua, when about 3,151 gallons of untreated wastewater flowed from a manhole on Popoia Road.

About 200 gallons of sewage ended up in Kaelepulu Canal.

Warning signs have been posted.

